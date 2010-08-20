Mobile Edge EVO Hands-On: Good Storage Space, Okay Laptop Backpack

The Mobile Edge EVO backpack not only holds the most massive of notebooks, but also the rest of your other gear; making it a good choice for students. With an overwhelming 16 pockets, the EVO holds more than the usual pens and papers with specialty slots for USB drives and memory sticks, and one for an iPod or MP3 player. Breathable mesh lines the back panel and straps to give the bag a nice feel and keep the wearer cool. The backside of the bag is not entirely padded, with gaps leaving only a thin layer of nylon to protect laptops, but as a trade off it keeps your back cooler. Made of denier nylon, the bag is also water resistant. The bottom sports a ruggedized rubber material similar to that used in basketballs, and balances the look of the top rubber panel. The laptop compartment fits PCs up to 16 inches or a 17-inch MacBook Pro. The Mobile Edge EVO is available in black with blue, red, yellow, or a reflective silver accents and comes with a lifetime warranty. It's currently going for $67.99, but has a normal MSRP of $79 over at Mobile Edge’s website.