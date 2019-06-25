Good News For Huawei: Microsoft, Intel Promise Laptop Support

Huawei laptop owners can breathe a sigh of relief --- for now, at least.

Both Microsoft and Intel have promised to continue to support Huawei laptops with software updates so customers can keep their laptops protected from potential security vulnerabilities.

This glimmer of good news follows weeks of setbacks for Huawei that have resulted in the delay (and possible cancellation) of new MateBook products. Microsoft and Intel's backing couldn't come at a better time as uncertainty about the Chinese tech giant's future in the U.S. continues to mount. There was a growing concern that Huawei laptops would stop receiving critical Windows updates after the company was blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Microsoft remained quiet on the issue for several weeks and even temporarily dropped Huawei devices from its online store.

Now Microsoft is reassuring Huawei laptop owners that they won't be abandoned and that their Windows 10 devices will receive the same security updates and new features as competing laptops.

“We remain committed to providing exceptional customer experiences," Microsoft told PCWorld, "Our initial evaluation of the US Department of Commerce’s decision on Huawei has indicated we may continue to offer Microsoft software updates to customers with Huawei devices.”

Similarly, Intel confirmed to PCWorld that it would provide security and driver updates to end users who use Intel-powered Huawei laptops.

We had previously reported that Huawei laptops were back in stock at the Microsoft store, but cautioned against buying them because of the risk of Microsoft halting support. Now that Microsoft and Intel have confirmed their continued support, we feel better about recommending them, especially since Huawei laptops (like the MateBook X Pro) are some of the best around. However, you still might want to hold off as things can quickly change in this rapidly evolving political landscape.