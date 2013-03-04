Make Your Friends Cry With CryFace iOS App

An app for the practical joker, CryFace lets you turn your friends' laughs to tears. The iOS app lets you take a photo from your device's photo library or Facebook album, then transform their face into a crying mess.

CryFace makes things super easy -- you can choose any photo they're in, even if others are in that photo as well. You then choose their face and the app auto-crops it using face detection. Plus, as long as you have the photo stored on your phone, you don't even need to be connected to the Internet to use the app. And if you want to take it a step above and beyond, you can add text to the altered image and turn it into a meme, immortalized by the Internet and ingrained into your unlucky friend's brain.

Once you've saved the image to your photo library, you can share it via MMS, email, Facebook or Twitter. We would definitely take delight in using this after our football team creamed our friend's, and wanted to mercilessly rub it in. We're not sure who would pay the required $1.99 for this app, but on the other hand, watching your friends' reactions when they see their altered photos may just be priceless.