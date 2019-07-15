Forget Prime Day: MacBook Pro $700 Off at Best Buy

Take that, Amazon! Best Buy is selling the 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro for up to $700 off during a 48-hour flash sale that coincides with Amazon Prime Day.

Both 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro configurations are heavily discounted at Best Buy for the next few days. The biggest savings are on a decked-out 2018 MacBook Pro with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 560X GPU, which is now $2,099, down a whopping $700 from its retail price. The largest price cut is on the silver model but Best Buy also lopped $500 off the Space Gray color variant.

If you don't need as much graphics power, a slightly lower-end version of the 2018 MacBook Pro is also generously discounted. Now just $1,899 (down from $2,399), this MacBook Pro model has a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 555X GPU. On the other side of the spectrum is a beastly Core i9 model with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for $3,499, or $600 off.

Don't need all that screen real estate? The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale. For $1,449, this 2018 model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. That's a huge savings of $550 on the silver model. If that model is sold out, and you don't need so much storage, then a similarly configured MacBook Pro with a 256GB SSD costs $1,499, or $300 off.

The sale will only last for two days, so be sure to jump on it fast. Not sure if the MacBook Pro is right for you? Bookmark our Amazon Prime Day Deals page for all the latest discounts.