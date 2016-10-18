New MacBook Pros Coming This Month, 11-inch Air Killed (Report)

The MacBook line is super stale at this point, but a major refresh is on the way. And one model could be getting the axe.

According to a new report from 9 to 5 Mac by way of Mac Otakara, a Japan-based site with Asian supply chain connections, Apple is still on track to ship the new MacBook Pro this month. Plus, the company could be pulling the plug on the 11-inch MacBook Air to focus on the 13-inch model.

MORE: Which MacBook Should You Buy? MacBook vs. Air vs. Pro

The MacBook Pro looks to be the star of Apple’s upcoming announcements, which could happen on Oct. 27. This flagship laptop will likely feature an OLED touch bar above the keyboard that provides easy access to various commands, a 7th-generation Intel Core processor and support for USB-C and Thunderbolt 3.

It’s not much of a surprise given the design of the 12-inch MacBook, but the Mac Otakara report also claims that Apple is getting ride of its MagSafe connector for charging. There’s really no need for MagSafe when you have USB-C for power.

The more controversial move would be ditching all traditional USB ports, which the report suggests. This trade-off makes sense on a svelte system like the 12-inch MacBook, but it might be harder to swallow on a laptop with a larger screen.

Apple also apparently plans to discontinue the 11-inch MacBook Air. This would nix the most affordable notebook from the company’s lineup at $899. The 13-inch Air currently starts at $999.

Perhaps Apple will bring the starting price of the 13-inch Air down to $899, which would help it better compete with the likes of the Dell XPS 13, which starts at $799 with a Core i3 processor.

We’ll bring you all the details and our hands-on impressions when Apple announces its new Macs, which will also likely include a spec bump on the super-skinny 12-inch MacBook.