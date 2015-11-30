Apple MacBook Air 2016 Rumors: Revamp on the Way

It’s been more than 250 days since the most recent refresh for the MacBook Air, but if rumors are right, it’ll be another 180 before we see the next iteration of Apple's thin and light laptop line.

According to Economic Daily News from Taiwan, Apple will show off revamped 13- and 15-inch versions of the MacBook Air featuring an even thinner body and redesigned internals at WWDC 16, Apple's developer conference which traditionally takes places in June. The report made no mention of a new 11-inch MacBook Air though, as Apple may opt to let the current 12-inch MacBook serve as the starting point for a new family of MacBooks.

It’s also quite possible that Apple drops the Air moniker entirely, as the Cupertino-based company looks to simplify the hierarchy of its laptop offerings. In addition to the Air and MacBook lines, Apple also offers the MacBook Pro.

If the new MacBooks take cues from the 12-inch MacBook’s design, we would expect to see the inclusion of a Force Touch trackpad, 2K or higher resolution display, the latest low-voltage mobile CPUs from Intel and hopefully more than one USB Type-C port.

There’s also been no word from Apple as to when a component update will be come for any of its MacBooks, because even though Intel has released a new line of sixth-generation CPUs, they have yet to find their way into any of Apple’s current notebooks.

So for those of you looking for a new MacBook, it’s probably worth holding off for a bit if you can.