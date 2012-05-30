Lenovo IdeaTab S2109 Tablet Lands in June, Brings SRS Speakers for $349

Lenovo has just announced that a new slate will soon be making its way Stateside: the IdeaTab S2109 tablet. And though it's almost as if Android devices are released every other Tuesday, this tablet in particular might be one to get excited about.

First, the specs. Weighing in at 1.27 pounds and measuring 1/3-inch thin, the slate certainly satisfies our lust for the lightweight, and it's supposedly long-lasting too -- Lenovo claims the IdeaTab S2109 will last 10 hours long on a single charge. It features a 9.7-inch IPS display with the ability to play back 720p HD natively, and 1080p on a third-party screen (via micro HDMI).

Under the hood, the IdeaTab S2109 is powered by a (slightly dismaying) OMAP 4430 dual-core 1GHz processor with 1GB of RAM; but at least it comes fully dressed in Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich. Either way, it redeems itself yet again by boasting SRS sound speakers built right into the device, an interesting new feature that you'd typically find on a smartphone rather than a tablet.

Best of all, all these features can be had for a mere $349 -- a price that's surely worth a second look at the device. So will this be your next tablet? It's a decision that just might be on your horizon, with a better method of assessing the situation when the slate is offered up through both Office Depot and Lenovo beginning early June.

via Lenovo