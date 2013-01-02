Kia Adds Google Maps, Places Integration in 2014 Sorento

Kia is ringing in the new year with a huge update to its UVO infotainment system. The automaker announced today that its second-generation UVO system will feature enhancements from Google. The partnership, Kia said, will allow the Korean-based company to implement both Google Maps and Google Places as part of its infotainment offering.

The new system, which will launch in Kia's 2014 Sorento CUV, won't have direct access to the Web like the Google-enabled system found in Audi's A4, but rather, will allow Kia owners to send points-of-interest and destination information to their vehicle via Kia's UVO smartphone app. In addition to the navigation improvements, the new UVO system's Car Care Web feature will allow users to check their vehicle status, maintenance schedule and make service appointments from any Web-enabled device.

The new UVO's Parking Reminder is expected to allow users to set parking reminders, help them locate their vehicle in large parking areas and even email themselves photos of the surrounding area to help them better recognize where they paked. A parking meter function, will let users set alarms for when their parking meter is set to expire.

Beyond its UVO enhancements, expect the 2014 Sorento to come packing an 8-inch touch screen, rear-facing camera, Infinity Premium Sound System and more. The 2014 Sorento is set to hit showrooms in the first quarter of 2013.