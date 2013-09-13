Apple iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c Prices Announced for T-Mobile

As iPhone 5c preorders are rolling out, T-Mobile has announced its pricing for Apple's new pair of smartphones. The iPhone 5s will sell for $99 down with 24 monthly payments of $22.91, while the iPhone 5c will sell for $22 paid in 24 monthly payments with $0 down.

This means that over the course of 24 months iPhone 5c buyers will have paid $528 for the lower-priced iPhone with a contract, which is slightly cheaper than the $549 Apple charges for an unlocked iPhone 5c. The iPhone 5s will cost about $648 when you include the monthly payments and the down payment, which is about the same as what Apple sells it for. As with other carriers and Apple retailers, the iPhone 5c is up for preorder at T-Mobile starting today and both new iPhones will be available online and in stores on Sept. 20.

Apple announced its iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c at a press event earlier this week in California. The iPhone 5s is the flagship successor to Apple's iPhone 5 and comes with an improved A7 processor, a motion coprocessor for detecting movement, a fingerprint scanner built into its home button and new color options. The iPhone 5c, conversely, features a plastic coating available in numerous color options and comes equipped with the same internals as the iPhone 5.