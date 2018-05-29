Apple's iPad Mini 4 Is Now $100 Off

The iPad Mini 4 is the perfect companion for the digital hoarder, packing 128GB of storage space across all models. By comparison, base models of Apple's new iPad offer 32GB of storage, whereas the Pro models both start at 64GB.

For a limited time, Walmart is taking $100 off the 128GB iPad Mini 4, which after discount sells for $299.99. That's $30 cheaper than the new 2018 iPad, which starts at $329 and only offers 32GB of storage.

Buy on Walmart

The iPad Mini 4 sports a 7.9-inch 2048 x 1536-pixel resolution display. Even in bright sunlight, its anti-reflective coating allows you to clearly read text off the screen.

In terms of performance, it houses Apple's A8 CPU and M8 coprocessor with 2GB of RAM. Although that's not Apple's latest chip, it's still strong enough to keep things zippy and allow you to play the latest iOS games without any lag.

The iPad Mini 4 is built for travel and its battery endured for 9 hours and 23 minutes in our battery test, which is longer than then 8:48 tablet average.

So while it's not the fastest tablet in the iOS market, the iPad Mini 4 is still a solid value if require a premium tablet with plenty of storage space.