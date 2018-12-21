iPad Mini 5 Could Arrive in Early 2019

Apple is inching closer to launching a new iPad and iPad mini, according to a new report.

Apple will launch a new iPad and the iPad mini in 2019, the China Times is reporting, citing sources who claim to have knowledge of its plans. The iPad mini, which could be known as the iPad mini 5, will launch sooner than the next iPad, according to the report, which was cited by Apple-tracking site 9to5Mac.

The report says that Apple is planning to send the new iPad mini into mass production by the end of the month and launch it soon after. The device likely won't come with many updates, but look for it to come with a cheaper LCD screen and a processor boost. Pricing is unknown, but it's believed that the tablet will be on the cheaper side.

Meanwhile, Apple is said to be working on a revamp for its iPad. The current model comes with a 9.7-inch screen, but the report says Apple is working on a model with a 10-inch display within the same footprint. It'll do that by slimming down the bezels around the screen, similar to what it did in the new iPad Pro.

It's unknown exactly when the new iPad would launch next year, but all signs are pointing to a second-half 2019 launch.

Apple had been rumored to be working on new iPads this year, but ultimately released the iPad Pro and kept the other models on store shelves. Now, though, it appears it's targeting 2019 to boost its tablet business.