Intel: 'We're Not Blinking on MeeGo'

When your primary partner for bringing you mobile OS to market says that it wasn't moving fast enough and that it will now use it "not as part of another broad smart phone platform strategy, but as an opportunity to learn," that pretty much sounds like a death sentence. But according to an Intel spokesperson, Intel is "not blinking on MeeGo." The company also wanted to remind us that Nokia is just one of many partners, and that MeeGo will be coming to multiple devices, especially tablets.

