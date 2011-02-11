Trending

Intel: 'We're Not Blinking on MeeGo'

By News 

When your primary partner for bringing you mobile OS to market says that it wasn't moving fast enough and that it will now use it "not as part of another broad smart phone platform strategy, but as an opportunity to learn," that pretty much sounds like a death sentence. But according to an Intel spokesperson, Intel is "not blinking on MeeGo." The company also wanted to remind us that Nokia is just one of many partners, and that MeeGo will be coming to multiple devices, especially tablets.

Here's the full statement:

While we are disappointed with Nokia’s decision, Intel is not blinking on MeeGo. We remain committed and welcome Nokia’s continued contribution to MeeGo open source. Our strategy has always been to provide choice when it comes to operating systems, a strategy that includes Windows, Android, and MeeGo. This is not changing. MeeGo is not just a phone OS, it supports multiple devices. And we’re seeing momentum across multiple segments - automotive systems, netbooks, tablets, set-top boxes and our Intel silicon will be in a phone that ships this year.

