How to Share Photo Streams via the Web Using iOS 6

If you want to share your Photo Stream with a Windows or Android user, you can create a Photo Stream with an attached URL. To do this:

• Open the Photo app and navigate to Photo Stream.

• Tap the plus symbol and enter the email address for the person you want to share your Photo Stream with and give it a name.

• Turn on the Public Website feature.

• A link to your Photo Stream will then be emailed to your friend, which they can open and view in their Web browser. (It’s important to note that the URL for your Photo Stream will be public, meaning anyone can access it if they have the correct address.)

