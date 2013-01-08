Home Control in the Cloud: SimpliciKey gets a Web App

If you're nervous about that key sitting under your doormat, it may be time to replace it with an app. SimpliciKey, the company behind a remote-controlled electronic deadbolt, is expanding its offerings and moving everything into the cloud. With KeyCloud, users can now control multiple home devices, including their door deadbolts, with the press of a button. With both Web and mobile apps, KeyCloud allows home access from all over the world, meaning SimpliciKey users will never be out of touch with their homes.

At launch, users will be able to log in to the website or use the mobile app to lock or unlock their doors or control attached interior lighting. Rules and parameters can even be set for locks and lights, letting you "set the mood" or unlock a series of doors with the single press of a button. The company plans to release other KeyCloud compatible devices too, but the exact direction of the product line hasn't yet been established.

The website is comprehensive, allowing both customized usage and statistics. Key codes and key fobs can be assigned to specific household members, and then history and usage information can be accessed. Each attached lock can be individually monitored, so you'll always know if you forgot to lock the front door.

There are no memberships or subscription fees needed to use KeyCloud. It's currently scheduled for release sometime between July and September of this year. There's no word yet on pricing.