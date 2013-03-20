Google Keep Note-Taking App Hopes to Eviscerate Evernote

Google has unveiled its new Keep note taking app, which allows users to quickly jot down information on the go. The free app lets you record voice memos, take snapshots and enter text that can be accessed via a web-based dashboard for later retrieval.

Additionally, the app comes with a widget so that you can easily create notes from your home screen. If you’re running on Android 4.2 or higher, Keep will also come with a widget for your lock screen. Keep sports a simple, colorful mosaic interface that displays your notes and reminders in tiles.

Google’s official unveiling comes just after the company accidentally rolled out the app before quickly taking it down. Google Keep faces serious competition from Evernote, which works across multiple platforms, but integration with Google Drive will give this new service a lot of visibility.