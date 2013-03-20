Trending

Google Keep Note-Taking App Hopes to Eviscerate Evernote

Google has unveiled its new Keep note taking app, which allows users to quickly jot down information on the go. The free app lets you record voice memos, take snapshots and enter text that can be accessed via a web-based dashboard for later retrieval.

Additionally, the app comes with a widget so that you can easily create notes from your home screen. If you’re running on Android 4.2 or higher, Keep will also come with a widget for your lock screen. Keep sports a simple, colorful mosaic interface that displays your notes and reminders in tiles. 

Google’s official unveiling comes just after the company accidentally rolled out the app before quickly taking it down. Google Keep faces serious competition from Evernote, which works across multiple platforms, but integration with Google Drive will give this new service a lot of visibility. 

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.