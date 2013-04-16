Full Google Glass Specs Revealed

We’ve seen a few videos of Google Glass in action, and now the search engine giant has published a list of technical specifications detailing the head-mounted display’s hardware. The specs reveal that Google Glass will come with a 5-megapixel camera capable of shooting video in 720p, 12GB of storage space and bone conduction transducer technology that will emanate sound.

The company has detailed this type of audio technology in a patent filing discovered earlier this year, but this is the first time Google has officially associated it with Glass.

The augmented reality eyewear will also come with 802.11 b/g Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth and a microUSB charger. Glass will be compatible with any Bluetooth-ready phone and its companion MyGlass app for Android 4.0.3 and higher, which enables GPS and SMS messaging. According to Google, Glass’ battery will last “one full typical day of use,” but some features such as Hangouts and video recording are more battery intensive.

Google Glass’ high resolution display is said to be the equivalent of a 25-inch HD screen from 8 feet away, the company says. The AR eyewear will come in a one-size-fits-all model with adjustable nosepads and extra nosepads in two sizes.

Google was initially slated to launch its Project Glass headset in 2014, but the company moved that launch date forward to this year. Google hasn't specified when Glass is expected to hit shelves, but on Monday it notified early adopters and developers that the Explorer Edition began shipping. Google has revealed nearly everything there is to know about its forthcoming wearable device, and with its I/O developers’ conference approaching we’re sure to hear more news soon.