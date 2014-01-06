Germ Free Phones? Corning Unveils Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass

It's well known that the average cell phone has 10 times more germs than a toilet seat, but that filthy fact could be about to change. Today, Corning unveiled a germ-resistant version of its popular Gorilla Glass. Formulated with germ-resistant ionic silver, Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass has the same durable properties that have made regular Gorilla Glass ubiquitous in the screens of today's top mobile devices.

In addition to stopping bacteria, Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass is designed to prevent the growth of mold, mildew, fungae and algae. Corning says that a number of manufacturers are already testing the new glass so we wouldn't be surprised to see it appearing in phones, tablets and hybrid laptops in the year ahead. Here at CES, Steelcase will be showing off its RoomWizard room scheduling device with Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass installed.

The company also posits that Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass could work particularly well on devices that more than one person touches or even on surfaces in healthcare or transportation settings. Considering how many grubby fingerprints we see on ATM and vending machines, this technology could make a big difference.

Current devices that sport Gorilla Glass fronts include the Google Nexus 7 and the ASUS Zenbook UX301.