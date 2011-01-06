Eco-Friendly Notebook Cases for Him and Her

Plastic water bottles, rescued seat belt webbing, and even shoe factory scraps can be turned into fabrics used to create something every business traveler needs: a laptop or tablet case. And with options available in every color, style, shape, and size, there’s no reason to buy a new bag that’s not eco-friendly. Here are the 10 best options for men and women.

HIS: Targus Spruce EcoSmart Mini Messenger for iPad

Now that the iPad is your mobile office, you should carry it safely, in style. The EcoSmart polyester material Targus uses to manufacture this messenger is made from about ten recycled plastic bottles, and it’s PVC- and nickel-free. It’s also highly functional, featuring scratch-resistant lining for the iPad, a large mesh storage space, and a quick-access front pocket. $39.99; www.targus.com

HIS: Brenthaven Ecco-Prene 13

This plain black laptop sleeve for 13- and 15-inch MacBooks may not look green, but its recyclable shell is made of a neoprene-like material that is PVC-free. Plus, the company offsets any carbon emissions created during manufacturing by purchasing carbon credits. The sleeve’s interior is supported by Brenthaven’s own high-density foam and lined with a super-soft felt. $29.95; www.brenthaven.com

HIS: Keen Harvest Collection Cornell II

Made from scraps on the shoe factory floor, each Cornell II messenger bag is colorfully unique and is made from a mix of nylon, polyester, and rubber. The front patch that explains how these scraps were saved from the landfill is fairly obtrusive, but environmentalists will wear it proudly. The interior offers a padded and lined compartment for a 15-inch laptop and a zippered pocket for smaller gear, plus plenty of space for documents and cords. $90; www.keenfootwear.com

HIS: Mobile Edge ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0

This travel-friendly messenger is made with Sorona, a new type of polymer fabric created by Dupont using agricultural feedstocks of corn. The manufacturing process requires 30 percent less energy than traditional nylon or polyester requires, which reduces the company’s greenhouse emissions by 63 percent. The ScanFast fits a 16-inch laptop, zippers open for easier airport screenings, and comes with a shock-absorbing shoulder strap. $99.99; www.mobileedge.com

HIS: Engage Green Backpack

Engage Green uses 100-percent post-consumer PET repurposed into nylon to make this backpack, and it takes approximately 18 plastic bottles to make one yard of fabric. The sporty look, which includes the company’s playful penguin logo, belies its functionality as a business bag. It features an easy-access front pocket, a large center pocket with a padded compartment for your 14-inch laptop, a narrow back pocket for extra documents, and padded shoulder straps. $49; www.engagegreen.com

HERS: Maggie Bags Executive Laptop Bag

Accommodating notebooks up to 17 inches, Maggie Bags’ Executive Laptop Bag is proof that an accessory made of polyester seat belt webbing can look extremely classy. Color choices include black, black and tan, hot pink, navy, and red, among other colors). The purple satin lining feels luxurious, and the separate padded laptop compartment will keep your notebook safe. Four nickel-plated feet help protect the underside. $135; www.maggiebags.net

HERS: Rickshaw Bagworks 15

Available in 100 color combinations, this sleeve is made of 100-percent post-consumer recycled polyethylene terephthalate (also known as PET or PETE). Here that plastic is repurposed into a water-resistant tweed exterior and an eco-felt lining that’s incredibly scratch-resistant. Bonus: The high-density foam that supports your 13- or 15-inch laptop is PVC-free. $50; www.rickshawbags.com

HERS: Urban Junket 17

T.O.T.E. stands for To Observe The Earth, which is apropos considering this large shoulder bag is made of organic cotton canvas and recycled PET and uses azo-free organic vegetable dyes. Inside you’ll find room for a 17-inch laptop, as well as pockets for just about everything. There’s even a zippered side pocket for your phone and a snap-off key ring. On the outside, you can choose from nine colors. Urban Junket makes a $1 donation to carbonfree.org for the sale of each bag. $152; www.urbanjunket.com

HERS: Rebagz Juicy Hand Woven Multi-Colored Laptop Carrier

With a fabric made from weaving together recycled juice packs (think used Capri Sun containers), this briefcase/messenger will definitely make a bold and fearless style statement. Plus, it’s waterproof. This carrier can accommodate a 15.4-inch notebook and includes three small slip-in interior pockets. The adjustable shoulder strap can extend from 13 to 27 inches. $160; www.rebagz.com

HERS: Hadaki Laptop Sleeve 17

Not only does this messenger bag fit a 17-inch laptop, it also has a fun, colorful sense of style. This accessory is free of azo, a chemical that has been linked to basal cell carcinoma when it gets into the environment. In addition, Hadaki shuns the use of phthalates, DEHP (added to plastics), and DBP (a flame-retardant chemical) in its bags. $40; hadakishop.com