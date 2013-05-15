5 Biggest Disappointments of Google I/O 2013

That's it? Seriously? Google I/O is the company's biggest event of the year, but today's 3.5-hour keynote left us waiting for more.

At this year’s I/O, Google placed a strong emphasis on refreshing its Google Services and applications, such as updating Google+ and Google Maps and adding a brand new music streaming service called Google Play Music All Access. While our mouths were watering for the next flavor of Android and more updates on Google Glass availability, the search engine giant didn't roll out a single piece of mobile hardware or software.

These are the five biggest disappointments from Google I/O 2013.

No Google Glass Announcements

Google I/O is the company’s largest event of the year, so naturally many expected (or hoped) to hear more about Google Glass. Half of the shows' attendees were wearing Explorer Editions of the head-mounted display, but Google has yet to mention when it will be available to the public or how much it will sell for. We would have even been happy with a new demo video or updates on app development, but there was no Glass to be seen.

No Android 4.3 or 5.0

We thought it was a sure bet that Google would reveal the next version of Android, but we were sadly mistaken. Rumors flip-flopped between an Android 4.3 and Android 5.0 unveil, but this year’s keynote was lacking in Android news.

No Nexus 5 or Refreshed Nexus 4

Reports suggested that a Nexus 4 with LTE capabilities or a full-fledged flagship Nexus 5 would be unveiled at I/O, but that wasn’t the case. SidhTech reported in mid-April that Google had planned to introduce a 32GB Nexus 4 with LTE at I/O rather than a Nexus 5. That’s not to say that there isn’t a new Nexus phone in Google’s pipeline, but it’s definitely not debuting at I/O.

No Google Smart Watch

This one was kind of a long shot, but we certainly hoped Google’s long-rumored smart watch would finally become a reality at this year’s I/O. Google has filed multiple patents outlining plans for a wrist-wearable mobile device, so we’re hoping it’s only a matter of time before we see an Android-based watch hit the market.

No Refreshed Nexus 7

Prior to Google I/O we heard rumors that Google would launch a hi-resolution Nexus 7 at this year’s event. This new 7-incher was supposed to come with a display resolution of 1920 x 1200, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor and a lighter design for the same $199 price tag. During the year’s I/O, however, Google made no mention of what’s to come for the Nexus brand in general.

