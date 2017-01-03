Trending

Latitude 5285 2-in-1 Is Surface Pro for the Enterprise

It’s no secret that 2-in-1s are the fastest growing category of PCs, but despite the popularity of consumer devices like the Surface Pro 4, no company has really cracked the formula for an enterprise-ready detachable.

Some companies have tried and come pretty close, such as HP’s Elite x2, but now Dell is giving it another go with the Latitude 5285 2-in-1. With a folding keyboard cover, built-in stylus support and rear kickstand, it's clear that the 5285 draws a lot of inspiration from Microsoft's Surface Pro line.

But where the Latitude 5285 differs is with its fully serviceable body which features easy-to-remove screws and room for both USB Type-A and Type C ports. The 2-in-1 can also be configured with an optional 4G LTE modem, NFC scanner, fingerprint reader and smart reader for a higher level of mobility and security.

When you set the device down, two small pads on the device's bottom edge will trigger and automatically pop out the Latitude's spring-loaded kickstand. It's a clever feature, but on it's own, won't be a deciding factor for businesses.

What remains to be seen is how long the Laititude 5285 will last on a charge. If this system comes in at around 6.5 hours like a lot of other detachable 2-in-1s we’ve tested, that won’t be enough for serious business users. However, if the 5285’s 31.5 Whr or 42 Whr battery can deliver 9 or even 10 hours of runtime, Dell will likely have a winner on its hands.

No word yet on pricing or availability.

Key Specs

Display: 12.3 FHD 1920 x 1080 IPS screen
CPU: 7th Gen Intel Core U-series CPUs with vPro
Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620
OS: Windows 10
Memory: 4GB, 8GB or 16GB of RAM
Storage: 256GB, 512GB or 1TB M.2 SSDs
Cameras: 5-MP front cam, 8-MP rear cam, front IR cam for use with Windows Hello

