CTIA Wireless 2012 Day 2 Roundup

Today marks the official first day of CTIA 2012. We are happy to report that we've seen and gotten our time with the new Droid Incredible 4G LTE, a water-proof Kyocera Hydro, an iPad case from Moshi that brings origami fun and also great protection, Lumia's alternate reality app, a monitor that brings iPhone apps to your car, and finally a phone to boast about for a no-contract carrier. See what else we found on our second day at CTIA 2012.

HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE Hands-on

This new HTC Droid Incredible 4G LTE will be heading to Verizon Wireless in the upcoming weeks. This new Droid, equipped with Ice Cream Sandwich operating system and a 4 inch qHD Super LCD screen, is a vast improvement over the Droid Incredible 2. The question we are left wondering is, 'will this be incredible enough to beat out the competition?' Read more and find out.

Moshi iGlaze Versacover for iPad: Better Than the Smart Cover?

The Moshi iGlaze Versacover for the iPad offers more protection than the Apple Smartcover. The tradeoff? A little bit more weight. The cover folds into a stand for the iPad -- both vertically and horizontally. Watch our hands-on video to see the Versacover in action.

Hands-On With Kyocera’s Water-Resistant Hydro, Rise Smartphones

Kyocera announced two Android Ice Cream Sandwich smartphones here at CTIA, and both are armed with 1-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, 512MB of RAM and 2GB of onboard storage. The Hydro is water resistant; while the Rise has a slide out physical QWERTY keyboard that will appeal those who are resistant of the touch keyboards.

Nokia Launches Augmented Reality “City Lens” App for Lumia Windows Phones (Hands-on Video)

Nokia launches an augmented reality app for the Lumia Windows Phone named "City Lens". This augmented reality app is not reinventing the wheel, but its fluid user experience and feel is worth noting. See our video for a full tour of "City Lens".

HTC Evo V 4G for Virgin Mobile Available May 31st

No-contract networks rarely have handsets with specs to boast about -- this will change soon enough. The HTC EVO V 4G is slated to drop in stores May 31 for $299, with Virgin Mobile’s standard $35/month starting plan still in place–which gets you 300 minutes of talk, plus unlimited text and data.

Clarion Next GATE Hands-On: iPhone Apps on Your Dash

Kyocera Tissue Conduction Phone Ears on: The Future of Calling?

Where’s the hole? That’s the first thing we asked ourselves when picking up Kyocera’s concept phone that uses tissue conduction technology. What’s that, you ask? Read our ears-on report.

Wireless CEOs Talk Spectrum Expansion, Building Customer Trust

This year’s CTIA conference veered away from the norm with an afternoon keynote involving some of the biggest names in the wireless industry. Called “Beyond LTE – Carrier Innovations,” the keynote afforded participants the rare opportunity to witness CEOs from the four biggest US carriers speak in one venue: Dan Mead of Verizon Wireless, Dan Hesse of Sprint, Philipp Humm of T-Mobile USA and Ralph de la Vega of AT&T Mobility.

