Casio's latest rugged handset, the $199 G'zOne Commando is its first to run Android. Available on Verizon, the smartphone is also designed to meet demanding 810G military specifications.

The G'zOne Commando can be completely submerged in water 30 minutes, dropped 4 feet, scratched, and exposed to the cruel elements like 40 mph winds. We do our best to test Casio's claims in the torture test video below and our full review of the G'zOne.