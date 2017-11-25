Trending

Microsoft Surface Pro from $629

By Best Pick 

Though Microsoft recently replaced the Surface Book with the more powerful Surface Book 2, other Microsoft 2-in-1s are currently on sale. Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Amazon has the entry-level Surface Pro for $719.99

The base model Surface Pro features a 7th-gen Intel Core M processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's worth noting that the Type Cover and Surface Pen are sold separately.

If you want a more complete package, the Surface Pro with Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Type Cover costs $1,099 at the Microsoft Store. That undercuts Amazon's price for the same model by $39.

Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Deals

The Surface Pro isn't the only Microsoft device seeing huge discounts this holiday season. Right now, you can find these other Surface deals:

Get All of the Best Tech Deals:

Check out all of our curated deals by following @ShopSavvy on Twitter.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.