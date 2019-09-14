Best Laptop Bags for Men

Finding the right men’s laptop bag is a herculean task. Every guy has his own preferences, from carrying their laptop in a traditional briefcase-like case to youthfully slinging a backpack over their shoulder.

We’ve done the heavy lifting of finding bags that offer the most style and functionality for your money: Whether you’re a backpacking student or mobile professional, these best-selling men’s laptop bags will protect your device during your travels, regardless of your lifestyle.

Credit: Shutterstock

Matein Travel Laptop Bag

Lockable zipper head

Bottom padding leaves more to be desired This travel backpack from Matein is as functional as it is tasteful. Protect your computer and free up your hands for playing with your smartphone throughout the day, thanks to the external USB port that keeps your devices topped off at all times. Secure hidden pockets, water-resistant construction, ventilated padding and a luggage strap make this bag as ready for your next lecture as it is for travel out of the country.

Credit: Matein

Case-it Universal 2-Inch, 3-Ring Zipper-Binder Briefcase

Carry or sling it, built-in binder

Lack of storage space The Case-It briefcase holds your laptop in a padded compartment and your documents in a built-in binder. If you don&rsquo

t feel like lugging around a briefcase, toss on the included shoulder strap and rock the bag messenger style. Inside pockets store writing implements, calculators and other personal items. The design may be too cumbersome for the man who needs free hands, but for professionals or students who take notes and receive physical handouts often, this laptop bag offers a more organized solution than the competition does.

Credit: Case-it

Modoker Fashion Bag

Side flannelette hand warmer/device pocket

Weak plastic strap holder Fashion meets function with the Modoker, which offers USB charging, multiple compartments and durable fabric to ensure that your laptop (15.6 inches and smaller) survives day-to-day. At night, the zippers glow, thanks to reflective material that serves to identify you to oncoming cars. Admittedly, the style may be a bit too extra for the guy who wants to remain low-key.

Credit: Modoker

AmazonBasics Shoulder Bag Carrying Case

Organized peripheral compartments

No-frills design To the guy that wants to remain low-key, this one&rsquo

s for you! Sling your laptop over your shoulder or carry it by the handle with this shoulder bag by Amazon Basics. While you won&rsquo

t be turning heads with the bag&rsquo

s subdued black design, this case serves its purpose of safely getting your laptop from point A to point B. There&rsquo

s no standout functionality, but the case is unbelievably cheap and backed by Amazon.

Credit: Amazon

KAKA Travel Backpack

Plenty of storage space

Weak zippers and seams Hit the road or the gym with this laptop duffel bag that includes straps to double as a backpack. With a padded compartment that stows away your laptop and plenty of room, you can pack plenty of clothes and books &ndash

with room for more. If the storage space doesn&rsquo

t blow your mind, you have external storage options like hanging your keys from the shoulder straps and a zipper front-access pocket for your phone and/or wallet.

Credit: Kaka

NEWHEY Men’s Leather Messenger

Premium leather in different colors for a unique combo

Magnetic latch isn&rsquo

t secure Waxed canvas and genuine leather trim give this bag a bold two-tone design that will catch eyes all over the world. While it&rsquo

s disappointing that there are no pockets on the exterior, the magnetic latch opens easily enough for you to reach into the bag for what you need. While the traditional styling looks great being carried as a briefcase, Newhey gives you the option of using the bag messenger style with the included shoulder sling.

Credit: Newhey

High Sierra Rolling Bag

Converts to rolling bag from backpack

Bulky Made out of 600D polyester ripstop fabric that fights the elements and tear damage, this laptop bag works just as well for a weekend in the woods as it does for an urban commute. The laptop compartment is fully padded against shock and protects devices up to 17 inches in size. When you get tired of carrying your bag, you can extend the retractable handle and let the bag bear the weight, thanks to its smoothly gliding wheels.

Credit: High Sierra