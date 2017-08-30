Asus Flips For 8th Gen Core With New ZenBook 2-in-1s

BERLIN -- Asus used its conference at the IFA consumer electronics trade show to update many of its existing laptops to Intel's 8th Gen Core CPUs, but it also announced some new 2-in-1s: the ZenBook Flip 14 and Flip 15.

The company bills the ZenBook Flip 14 UX461 as the thinnest 2-in-1 laptop to boast discrete graphics (Nvidia GeForce MX150). It's just 0.5 inches thin and 3.1 pounds. Beyond the 8th Gen Core i7 processor, there's also a 512GB PCIe SSD, 16GB of RAM, a fingerprint reader and speakers tuned by Harman Kardon.

Thanks to what Asus calls NanoEdge technology, the bezels around the laptop's 14-inch, 1080p display are pretty tiny. Asus is promisiong up to 13 hours of battery life, though we'll put that to the test in our labs.

The 15-inch model, the UX561, has the same processor, but otherwise more powerful specs, including Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics, up to 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD, up to 16GB of RAM and Thunderbolt 3 ports. The 15-inch display also uses NanoEdge bezels and goes up to 4K resolution.

The 14-inch model will come in gold and gray, while the 15-inch laptop will come in gray and silver. The ZenBook Flip 14 will start at 799 Euros and the ZenBook Flip 15 will start at 899 Euros. US pricing was not announced.

Asus also updated older or previously announced laptops to 8th Gen Core, including many from its ZenBook and VivoBook lineups.

