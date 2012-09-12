Apple's iPhone 5 Event: Top 10 Highlights

The iPhone 5 has finally made its debut, and its a big deal. Not just because of the larger screen but because of all of the goodies Apple crammed into a design that's somehow an ounce lighter than its predecessor. We have the hands-on impressions (and video) you crave along with spec-by-spec comparisons with the competition. But that's not all Apple announced at its big event. There's a new iPod touch with its ingenious loop accessory, a revamped iPod nano with a 2.5-inch touchscreen and the all-new iTunes.

Here's everything you need to know.

Apple iPhone 5: Crazy Light, Super Powerful

Apple's new smartphone ups the ante with a larger screen (4 inches vs. 3.5 inches), a slimmer design (0.3 inches), and a lighter aluminum-and-glass frame (3.9 ounces). If that didn't make you drool, seeing the 1136 x 640-pixel Retina Display in action or watching just how fast Apple's new A6 processor captures stunning photos (via the 8-MP camera) will get those salivary glands pumping.

Apple iPhone 5 vs. iPhone 4S: What's New

Every Apple iPhone Day, without fail, you ask yourself the same question: "Should I buy the $199 new iPhone or stick with the now cheaper $99 older version?" This year we decided to help you find the answer by putting together a spec-by-spec comparison of the two iPhones.

iPhone 5 vs. The Compeition

You're got the run-down on the new iPhone 5's specs, (if not, do so by reading our iPhone 5 hands-on) now it's time to see how it compares to leading Android and Windows Phone competition like the Samsung Galaxy SIII, Nokia Lumia 920, and the Motorola Droid RAZR Maxx HD.

iPod touch Hands-on: Super Slim, Ready to Shoot

As the iPhone is updated, so shall the iPod touch be updated too. The new touch gets the same 4-inch, 1136 x 640-pixel Retina Display as the iPhone 5 and support for the latest version of iOS 6 (the one with a smarter, sharper Siri). And since you'll be shooting lots of pics with this player, Apple includes a color-coordinated strap called the loop. The superslim design is stunning.

Apple iPad nano Hands-On: The Right Touch?

The old iPod nano is new again. Well, kinda. When Apple sat down to design the 7th version of its mini-sized media player, the company opted for a look that visually smacks of the 4th and 5th generation Nanos, but with one big difference: you won't go spinning round and round a click-wheel here, not with a 2.5-inch touchscreen!

Which iPhone 5 Carrier Offers the Best Value?

Just like the iPhone 4S, the latest Apple smartphone will be available to AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon customers (sorry, T-Mobile subscribers!), but not all data plans are created equal. If you're a free agent (or will be one soon), use this guide to figure out which carrier can save you the most dough over that the course of that pesky two-year contract.

Apple Calls New Headphones EarPods

By now it's pretty clear to everyone: those little white earbuds that come bundled with the iPhone are terrible. Looks like Apple's staring at the big white elephant in the room now, too. Along with a new iPhone 5, iPod touch, and iPod nano, Apple introduced EarPods that come bundled with each device. They should sound better, but will they make your ears ache any less? Stay tuned for a full review.

How Much Can You Get for Your iPhone 4S?

What's the best way to get a new iPhone 5? Why, trade in your iPhone 4S and use the fruitful returns to upgrade your device, of course. Several services offer killer buyback programs, including Apple's Recycling Program, which gives you up to $330 for a used 32GB iPhone 4S. We surveyed several services, including Amazon, BuyBackWorld, eBay and Gazelle. Find out which one supplies the most coin for your used iPhone.

iOS 6 on iPhone 5: Full of New Tricks

Apple unveiled iOS 6 months ago, but the launch of the iPhone 5 marks the mobile operating systems full-scale debut. Buried in all that code, early iPhone 5 adopters will get an updated Maps app with real-life, flyover images for select cities and a smarter, faster Siri that can answer questions about sports stats and make restaurant reservations all by her lonesome.

New iTunes: Simplified UI, New Mini Player

Apple has unveiled a new version of iTunes with a much-needed facelift, a redesigned iTunes store and, last but not least, direct iCloud integration for syncing music between your Mac and your iPhone or iPod.

