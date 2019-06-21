Killer Deal: MacBook Air With Good Keyboard Now Just $750

Shopping for an Apple laptop but are worried about getting a faulty keyboard? Now you don't have to be. Amazon is selling the last-gen MacBook Air for just $750, or $250 off the retail price.

While Apple released a new and improved version last year, this older MacBook Air is the last remaining Apple laptop that doesn't use the maligned butterfly keyboard switches.

MacBook Air for $749 ($249 off, Core i5/8GB/128GB SSD)

This MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900 resolution display and is powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Those are some dated specs, but they'll do just fine for students and people who want a laptop for simple tasks like sending emails, watching videos or browsing the web. After all, this is the same MacBook Air that changed the landscape of the laptop industry when it was first released.

Other specs you'll get with this MacBook Air include 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. On the slim, 0.7-inch chassis are two USB 3 ports, the older Thunderbolt 2 port and an SDXC card slot.

In our MacBook Air review, we praised the laptop for its long 10+ hour battery life and comfortable (and reliable) keyboard. We're also big fans of the MagSafe power port and didn't run into any performance problems despite the aging CPU. However, we did note that the screen doesn't hold up to today's standards, so you might want to spend extra on the new MacBook Air or open the door to a Windows ultrabook if you stream lots of videos.

This is a limited time sale, though Amazon doesn't say when it will end. If you like what you see, then jump on this deal before you regret missing out. And if you're not ready to commit, bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page, which we'll be updating with the latest laptop deals.