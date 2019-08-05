Act Fast: 12-inch MacBook Now $300 Off

Update Aug 5: The silver 12-inch MacBook is now in-stock and on sale for $300 off.

A closeout sale at Best Buy on the 12-inch MacBook cuts this ultra-sleek laptop's price by a whopping $300. You'll need to act fast, though, as several listings have already sold out and they're not coming back.

The base model 12-inch Macbook with an Intel Core m3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD now costs just $799, down from its original retail price of $1,299.

If you need more power, you can pay $1,099 ($500 off) for a version with a Core i5 CPU and a 512GB SSD. Note, both of these deals are on the Gold model; Best Buy had discounted space gray version as well, but it is already sold out.

If you don't like gold, Best Buy has one configuration of the silver model left in stock. This remaining configuration has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD and costs $1,299, or $300 off retail.

MacBook (12-inch, silver) for $1,299 ($300 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/512GB SSD)

The 12-inch MacBook is an excellent laptop for travelers or students who need an ultraportable device with enough oomph to load dozens of browser tabs, play high-def videos or run photo and video editing software. With a fanless design, this 2-pound machine is super quiet, even when you're pushing it to its limits, yet it also remained cool in our heat test.

The laptop also has a gorgeous Retina display that's both bright and vivid. But the primary reason to buy the MacBook is for its portability, which we can't stress enough. At just 0.5 inches thick, the MacBook is one of the sleekest, most elegant laptops we've ever tested.

Unfortunately, Apple chose to discontinue the 12-inch Macbook instead of giving it the update it deserved. As I previously mentioned, some of the color variants at Best Buy are already sold out, which means it won't be long before the laptop disappears from stores for good.