16-inch MacBook Pro May Replace 15-inch MacBook Pro

By News 

When we first heard a 16-inch MacBook Pro was coming, it didn't really make sense considering that Apple already has a 15-inch MacBook Pro. Now, we've got a better understanding as to how it will fit into the family: by kicking another member of the house out.

In news that makes a ton of sense, given recent leaks, we're now hearing that the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro will simply replace the existing 15-inch model in Apple's lineup. The new model, which could arrive as soon as this fall, will be Apple's new high-end MacBook.

This isn't entirely surprising because a July 29 report claimed that Apple will get the space for its new, larger, 16-inch display by cutting down the bezels surrounding the current 15.4-inch model's screen. Additionally, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro will have the same size chassis as the current model, so don't go expecting a new design language.

In addition to thinner bezels, this new MacBook Pro is supposed to be the first model to replace Apple's controversial butterfly-switch keyboard with a more-reliable scissor-switch design.

This new MacBook Pro may start at around $2,900 to $3,000. Stay tuned to Laptop Mag for coverage of all things MacBook.

Image Credit: Laptop Mag

Henry is a senior writer at Laptop Mag, covering security, Apple and operating systems. Prior to joining Laptop Mag — where he's the self-described Rare Oreo Expert — he reviewed software and hardware for TechRadar Pro, and interviewed artists for Patek Philippe International Magazine. You can find him at your local pro wrestling events, and wondering why Apple decided to ditch its MagSafe power adapters.