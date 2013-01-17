Action Cams Tested: What's the Best Outdoor Camera?

Recording your outdoor exploits, from skiing and biking to surfing and riding ATVs, is no longer limited to the Shaun Whites of the world. More than just capturing exciting footage, though, these cameras now come with smartphone apps that let you use your iPhone as a remote viewfinder. But which one should you take on your next adventure? I tested the latest from Contour, Drift Innovation, GoPro, and Sony, by taking them out for a day of skiing at Mount Snow, Vermont.

Contour 2

This wearable action camera records high-quality video, sports a rotating lens and lets you use your smartphone--or even a pair of high-tech goggles--as a viewfinder.

More:Contour 2 Reviewed

Drift Innovation HD Ghost

The Drift Innovation HD Ghost camera has a lens that rotates, a bright Gorilla Glass display, and great battery life, but its video quality could be better.

More: Drift Innovation HD Ghost Reviewed

GoPro Hero3 Silver Edition

The GoPro line of cams is arguably the most well-known, and with good reason. The company's cameras take some of the best footage around, and that tradition continues with the Hero3. The only thing holding this camera back is its battery life.

More: GoPro Hero3 Silver Edition Reviewed

Sony Action Cam wtih WiFi

Sony's in the action cam game with its own device. This tiny camera gets great battery life, and it has a very aggressive price of $249.

More: Sony Action Cam with WiFi Reviewed