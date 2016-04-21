Trending

Acer Debuts Chromebook 14 for Work with Glass Body

By News 

Chromebooks have mostly targeted students and light home users, but Acer wants you to take one to work. The company's Chromebook 14 for Work, announced today (April 21) at a New York press event, features an Intel Core i processor and 12 hours of battery life. The notebook will release at $349 in May.

The Chromebook 14 for Work is a durable machine with a case coated in Vibrant Corning Gorilla Glass — Acer says it's the world’s first — and a spill resistant keyboard. The surface under the glass is fully customizable, so businesses can choose to use their logo or any photos they want as the design.

MORE: Best Acer Laptops

Acer's Chromebook has been MIL-STD 810G tested and certified; the company says the machine can survive a 4-foot drop.  We’re looking forward to seeing how it holds up when we test it.

When I held the Chromebook myself, it did feel like it could take a fall, though I'm hesitant about the four foot claim. The Corning Gorilla Glass seemed durable and looked premium, albeit reflective.

Acer Laptop Guide

Andrew E. Freedman

Andrew joined Laptopmag.com in 2015, reviewing computers and keeping up with the latest news. He holds a M.S. in Journalism (Digital Media) from Columbia University. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Twitter @FreedmanAE.