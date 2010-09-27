Trending

Acer Aspire AS5745DG Does 3D Vision for Less Than a Grand

By News 

Acer made a name for itself in the U.S. by undercutting the prices of other notebook makers, and the company is doing it again with a 3D notebook that will sell for hundreds less than the competition when it launches in late October. Equipped with Nvidia's 3D Vision technology, the Aspire AS5745DG features a high-performance 120-MHz display and active shutter glasses to deliver an immersive experience for games, movies, and more. Other 3D Vision laptops cost around $1,500.

Unfortunately, you don't get a Blu-ray drive at this price, but this 15-inch laptop includes Acer Arcade Deluxe software for converting 2D images to 3D with a click. A Core i5 processor and Nvidia Ge Force GT 420M graphics give the AS5745DG plenty of muscle, and you get 500GB of hard drive space. A 1.3-MP HD webcam, 4 USB ports, and 9-cell battery round out the specs. Granted, $999 isn't cheap, but this laptop brings stereoscopic 3D closer to the mainstream.

