Acer Aspire 3951 Ultrabook Hopes to Beat MacBook Air

Can the Aspire 3951 cure your Air evny? According to some leaked photos, Acer's first Ultrabook certainly looks sleek, measuring just .51 inches thick and weighing 3.09 pounds. This aluminum beauty will also sport a second-gen Intel Core processor and an optional 160GB solid state drive, capable of waking the Aspire 3951 in a swift 1.7 seconds.

Unlike Apple's ultraportable, Acer apparently isn't going the SSD-only route. The Aspire 3951 will likely also come with traditional hard drive options of 250GB and 500GB, presumably to keep costs down. Users can expect 6 hours or more of battery life. Get more details below and check out the gallery, courtesy of Vietnamese site Sohoa.

If you believe the pics, it looks as though the 3951's ports are all on the back of the machine, which would be inconvenient. However, we like that Acer shrunk the arrow keys on the keyboard to make room for a larger right Shift key. If we had to guess, the touchpad is likely a ClickPad from Synaptics, which also drives the Samsung Series 9.

Similar to the Asus UX21 Ultrabook we recently previewed, the Aspire 3951 is designed to not only woo shoppers away from the MacBook Air but get them excited about laptops again in the face of the iPad's fantastic momentum. Pricing is expected to range from $769 (we're assuming with traditional hard drive) to $961. We can't wait to get our hands on this and other Ultrabooks to see how they stack up against the Air.

