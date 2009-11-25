6 Things We Hate About Laptops...and How to Fix Them

Seems odd, doesn't it, that a magazine about laptops would admit they hate some things about them? Thing is, when you spend as much time testing and reviewing notebooks as we do (over 130 this year so far), you not only discover what's great about them, you also see all the things that need fixing.

A few months ago we asked readers to tell us what annoyed you most about your notebook. Thanks to your help we were able to identify six common annoyances. Click here to find out how to deal with them, both through quick fixes and affordable upgrades. In the market for a new notebook? We've included the shopping advice you need to get a machine that works the way you want it to right out of the box.

Is your pet peeve not included or resolved? Tell us about it in the comments.