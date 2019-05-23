Killer Deal: MacBook Pros Now Up to $300 Off

New Mac models usually mean markdowns on older inventory. And that's certainly the case now that Apple has introduced refreshed MacBook Pros with new keyboards and faster processors.

The 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and 15-inch MacBook Pro announced by Apple this week offer a new butterfly keyboard design and faster 8th- and 9th-generation Intel Core processors. So the 2017 and 2018 versions of those MacBooks have gotten a price cut at both Amazon and Best Buy, where you can save anywhere from $200 to $300 on the older laptops.

The bigger the laptop, the bigger the savings. Both Amazon and Best Buy are knocking $300 off the price of two 15-inch MacBook Pro models, while the price cuts varies depending on which 13-inch MacBook Pro you've got your eye on.

Here's how the savings break down by model.

13-inch MacBook Pro deals

2017 MacBook Pro (2.3GHz dual-core Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage): $1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $200 savings

$1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $200 savings 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.3GHz quad-core Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage): $1,549 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $250 savings

$1,549 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $250 savings 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar(2.3GHz quad-core Core i5, 8GB RAM, 512GB of storage): $1,749 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $250 savings

15-inch MacBook Pro deals

2018 MacBookPro with Touch Bar (2.2GHz 6-core Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage): $2,099 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $300 savings

$2,099 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $300 savings 2018 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2.6GHz 6-core Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB of storage): $2,499 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $300 savings

There's no clear indication on just how long these prices will last, so we'd recommend acting quickly if you're mulling over a MacBook Pro purchase and want to save some money.

This article originally appeared on Tom's Guide.