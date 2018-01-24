Apple iPad

iPad Drops to $299 in Walmart Early Black Friday Deal
The new iPad Pro is more powerful than most laptops and offers a bigger and better display along with long battery life, but iOS 11 will be the real game-changer.
If you happen to own an Apple TV and have an iPad, you can wirelessly stream whatever is on your tablet’s display to your TV. Whether it’s a movie you downloaded in iTunes, YouTube video, pictures...
It’s such a simple thing, but many iPad owners don’t bother to enable password security on their tablets. If you want to make things tougher on snoops, follow these steps.Open the Settings menu on...
Sharing photos with family and friends has never been easier thanks to the iPad. Here's how you do it:Tap Photos on the iPad’s home screen.Open the image you’d like to share.Tap the share icon in...
Apple's iPad has some of the zippiest performance of any tablet, but you still might find the tablet's Safari app crashing every now and then. Alternatively, maybe you want to keep a secret from...
As most iPhone users know, it’s much easier to keep track of and find apps when they’re arranged in a logical way. You have up multiple screens to play with, so why not move apps onto different sc...
Have you ever created a new Apple ID, but your old account still remains tied to your tablet? Or perhaps you share your iPad with your sibling or spouse and you don’t want their purchases being ...
Though iTunes is great for copying individual music tracks and video to and from an iPad, getting individual images you’ve saved on the iPad from the Photos app isn’t as easy. E-mailing each image...
