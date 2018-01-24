Trending

Apple iPad

Latest

iPad Drops to $299 in Walmart Early Black Friday Deal

By Hilda Scott

iPad Pro 10.5-inch Review

By Mark Spoonauer

Editor's Choice

The new iPad Pro is more powerful than most laptops and offers a bigger and better display along with long battery life, but iOS 11 will be the real game-changer.

How to Watch Your iPad on a Television Set (Using AirPlay)

By Sherri L. Smith

If you happen to own an Apple TV and have an iPad, you can wirelessly stream whatever is on your tablet’s display to your TV. Whether it’s a movie you downloaded in iTunes, YouTube video, pictures...

How to Disable the Clicking Sound on the iPad Keyboard

By K. T. Bradford

How to Open Links in a New Page on the iPad

By K. T. Bradford

How to Change the Lock Screen and Wallpaper on the iPad

By K. T. Bradford

How to Password Protect the iPad

By Mark Spoonauer

It’s such a simple thing, but many iPad owners don’t bother to enable password security on their tablets. If you want to make things tougher on snoops, follow these steps.Open the Settings menu on...

How to Attach a Photo to an Email on an iPad

By Mark Spoonauer

Sharing photos with family and friends has never been easier thanks to the iPad. Here's how you do it:Tap Photos on the iPad’s home screen.Open the image you’d like to share.Tap the share icon in...

How to Clear Your Cookies and Browsing History on iPad

By Michael Andronico

Apple's iPad has some of the zippiest performance of any tablet, but you still might find the tablet's Safari app crashing every now and then. Alternatively, maybe you want to keep a secret from...

How to Remove or Change the 'Sent from my iPad' Signature

By K. T. Bradford

How to Access Alternate Characters on the iPad Keyboard

By K. T. Bradford

How to Set Up Messages on Your iPad

By Sherri L. Smith

How to Use the Parental Controls on Your iPad

By Melanie Pinola

How to Re-arrange and Manage Application Icons on the iPad

By K. T. Bradford

As most iPhone users know, it’s much easier to keep track of and find apps when they’re arranged in a logical way. You have up multiple screens to play with, so why not move apps onto different sc...

How to Activate the iPad Bookmarks Bar

By Mark Spoonauer

How to Reboot the iPad

By K. T. Bradford

How to Set the EQ on the iPad for Better Sound

By K. T. Bradford

How to Select, Copy, and Paste Text on the iPad

By K. T. Bradford

How to Change the Apple ID on an iPad

By Lisa Eadicicco

Have you ever created a new Apple ID, but your old account still remains tied to your tablet? Or perhaps you share your iPad with your sibling or spouse and you don’t want their purchases being  ...

How to Quickly Transfer Images from an iPad to a PC

By K. T. Bradford

Though iTunes is great for copying individual music tracks and video to and from an iPad, getting individual images you’ve saved on the iPad from the Photos app isn’t as easy. E-mailing each image...