Qualcomm transformed the AI PC market in 2024 with Snapdragon X Elite. Can it do it again?

If you use an Android phone, there's a good chance it's running on a Snapdragon processor. That's not the only place you'll find one, though. This year, Qualcomm, the San Diego-based Snapdragon chipmaker, brought its CPUs to a whole new stage: AI-powered laptops.

On May 20, 2024, Microsoft unveiled the first laptops in its new Copilot+ PC line, all powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X series chips. This was Qualcomm's first significant entry into the laptop market, so the success of the Copilot+ PCs was crucial.

Qualcomm had big plans for its laptop processors, particularly the flagship Snapdragon X Elite chip.

As a Qualcomm spokesperson tells Laptop Mag, "The launch marked a pivotal moment for Qualcomm as we unveiled a new era of AI-enabled PCs. The Copilot+ PC devices powered by Snapdragon X Elite exceeded expectations in providing high performance-per-watt and long battery life — the top requirements for consumers."

How the Snapdragon X chips supercharged AI PCs this year

At first glance, you might wonder why Microsoft would risk the launch of a whole new series of laptops by working with a chipmaker that's relatively new to the laptop market. Qualcomm was up to the challenge, though. In fact, Snapdragon-powered laptops had some clear advantages right from launch.

For one thing, Microsoft's Copilot+ PC line-up was the largest collection of AI PCs ever launched when it debuted in June. The Snapdragon X chips at the heart of these laptops were designed specifically with AI in mind, resulting in stronger overall AI performance compared to older Windows 11 laptops.

"One of the most transformative user experiences enabled by Snapdragon X Elite processors is their ability to handle generative AI workloads on-device," a Qualcomm rep tells Laptop Mag. "For example, when devices are unplugged, our competitors’ performance falls between 30 to 45%, and there's no drop on Snapdragon."

That balance of processing power and battery efficiency also resulted in some seriously impressive battery life scores for Snapdragon-powered laptops. While there are a few outliers, most of the Copilot+ PCs Laptop Mag tested this year lasted 13 hours or more in our battery life test.

For instance, the Dell XPS 13 lasted a staggering 19 hours! Even more impressive, the Qualcomm-powered Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 broke our battery life record, outlasting any other laptop we've reviewed to date with a battery life of 21 hours and 3 minutes.

Those battery life results handily prove that Qualcomm's claims about power efficiency on its Snapdragon chips are the real deal. Even if you're not so interested in the AI features on Snapdragon-powered laptops, this level of battery life alone could seal the deal for prospective laptop buyers. It's enough to potentially win over people who might not have otherwise decided to try an AI PC.

And if you are an AI enthusiast or want to run AI apps on your laptop, Snapdragon may be the best platform for that, too. "Unlike other processors, Snapdragon X Elite features an integrated AI Engine capable of over 45 trillion operations a second (TOPS), allowing them to handle demanding AI tasks seamlessly," a Qualcomm spokesperson tells Laptop Mag,

With top-notch performance for running virtually any consumer AI app you want and battery life bordering on 24 hours, this first generation of Snapdragon-powered laptops set a high bar. Can the next generation take things even further?

Can Qualcomm stay ahead of its rivals in 2025?

Given the overall success of the Copilot+ PC line-up this year, many are intrigued to see what Qualcomm delivers next. On one hand, it will probably aim to continue the innovation achieved in 2024. However, Qualcomm will also need to connect with a larger pool of users, many of whom are still unclear about what exactly an "AI PC" is or why they need one.

A Qualcomm spokesperson tried to clear this u, telling told Laptop Mag, "'AI PC' refers to the integration of generative AI tools that function as real-time assistants to enhance productivity, creativity, and efficiency. Devices with Copilot+ capabilities go beyond traditional computing, enabling smarter and more personalized experiences that can keep up with AI."

They also added that "No matter how each user embraces and uses AI for their day-to-day, we believe AI PCs mark the future of computing, where AI becomes an intuitive and essential part of everyday workflows."

The message is clear: AI PCs aren't just for AI enthusiasts and developers. Regardless of what you use your laptop for, there's potential for AI to help and soon every new Windows 11 laptop will be an AI PC.

Qualcomm is aiming high as the AI PC market grows, a necessary outlook if it wants to stay ahead of Intel and AMD. That competition is good for users, too, because it will help move the needle on innovation.

A Qualcomm spokesperson gave us some hints about what they have coming up in 2025 and beyond, telling Laptop Mag, "You can expect high performance, deeper integration with edge computing, and continued innovations in battery efficiency and connectivity. Upcoming AI tools will elevate productivity with advanced search functions, enhanced photo resolution, smarter conference call features, and cutting-edge graphic design capabilities."

Those new features and tools sound great, but Intel and AMD are working on AI innovations of their own. We'll just have to wait and see if Qualcomm has what it takes to rule the AI PC market or if it was just the rookie of the year.

