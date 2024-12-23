"Is that Instagram photo AI?" Meta tried to police AI fakery in 2024 with an ever-changing policy

Facebook is a good place to keep up with your favorite bands — tour dates, photos, and the occasional video.

That's exactly how Australian teacher "Jake" used Facebook to follow Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the long-running rock group. After seeing a video of Cave promoting a sure-fire investment on Facebook in 2023, Jake felt comfortable following Cave's advice. As Jake put it, "I respect him greatly as an artist, so I’m, of course, thinking sh*t that’s put the icing on the cake."

Sadly for Jake, Cave's video wasn't real.

Within months, Jake had been scammed out of AUD 130,000. It's yet another scam horror story, this time using AI to trick people into trusting popular celebrity figures.

On February 6, 2024, Meta announced a change to how it labels content made with AI. The change came too late for Jake but could prevent AI fraud in the future.

Meta continued to evolve its AI-labeling policy throughout the year

The AI labeling feature, originally announced in February, consists of a text label above photos and videos detected to contain some amount of AI content, whether the entire image was made with AI or manipulated in part.

Meta tweaked its policy for labeling AI-generated content in several ways throughout the year.

A lengthy blog post titled "Our Approach to Labeling AI-Generated Content and Manipulated Media" was published in April and updated again in May, July, and September of this year:

• In April, Meta announced it would stop removing AI-manipulated content that didn't violate its Community Standards. At the same time, Meta also widened its policy for the types of content that would receive an AI label, such as video, audio, and photos.

• It clarified in May that it would label only "organic content," which is another way to describe user-generated content made with AI.

• Then, in July, Meta adjusted its course again and changed its AI label from "Made with AI" to "AI info," making the label more inclusive of edited or modified content with AI tools. More inclusive, yes, but also quite a bit more vague as to how AI was used.

• And in September, Meta announced it would hide the AI label by moving it to the post's menu if Meta technology determined the image was only modified — not wholly created — with AI. Users also have to apply an AI label to images they upload. "There may be penalties if you do not label content as required," reads a note on help.instagram.com. For accounts that generate revenue via the social platform, a so-called "shadow ban" for violating the AI labeling policy could crush a business.

Meta did not respond to several requests for comment on its changing policy sent by Laptop Mag.

Does labeling AI-generated content work?

Most people will probably agree that labeling AI-generated content is generally a good idea, even if only to prevent confusion or identify which image generator someone used.

Studies have shown that some phrases are more effective than others when labeling AI, mainly because many people are still unfamiliar with AI terminology.

Considering the threat AI-generated deep fakes pose, labeling AI content is a net positive, even if it may spoil the fun for people trying to pass off their AI-generated cat photos as the real deal.

Whether these labels will eventually successfully prevent the spread of misleading content remains to be seen. However, Meta's struggle to tackle AI-generated content on its platform, mainly when used by scammers, continues to be an issue.

A September 2024 investigation by WANF, an Atlanta TV news station, uncovered a string of AI-generated images of overseas-serving soldiers being used in profiles and pages to trick and scam Facebook users. One romance scam involved retiree Jeanne Wasserman being robbed of a similar $130,000 sum.

Meta continually updates the tool, tweaking its visibility and ability to detect AI-generated content. In the meantime, the risks persist.

