Huge MacBook Pro sale takes up to $950 off on Best Buy

The 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro is may not be on Apple's roster anymore, but it's still a capable workhorse. Apple is expected give the MacBook Pro a refresh soon, which translates to discounts on previous-gen models.

For a limited time, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Pro 2019 w/ Touch Bar for $2,099.99 at Best Buy. Normally, this Apple laptop would set you back $2,400, so that's $300 in savings. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this

This is one of the best MacBook deals we've seen this season.

MacBook Pro 15.4" w/ Touch Bar (i7/16GB/256GB): was $2,399 now $2,099 @ Best Buy

This iconic 15-inch MacBook Pro packs a 2.6Ghz 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and Radeon Pro 555X graphics. It includes 4 free months of Apple Music and a 6 months subscription of Webroot Internet security. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15.4" w/ Touch Bar (i9/16GB/512GB): was $2,799 now $2,399 @ Best Buy

If you need more power and storage, you can get the MacBook Pro with 9th Gen Core i9 16GB RAM, 512GB, Pro 560X GPU. Best Buy is taking $400 off this Apple laptop. View Deal

MacBook Pro 15.4" (i9/32GB/1TB/Pro Vega 20): was $4,149 now $3,199 @ Best Buy

If you wan top tier performance and graphics power for demanding video editing applications, this is the MacBook Pro to get. It packs an 8th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and Pro Vega 20 graphics. For a limited time, save $950 at Best Buy. View Deal

The 15-inch MacBook Pro is great for video, photo and music editing applications. It's also the best business laptop to get for Mac users who work with demanding programs.

The cheapest 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar in Best Buy's sale packs a 15.4-inch Retina display, 9th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and Radeon Pro 555X GPU.

In our 2019 15-inch MacBook Pro review, we liked its superior speed, sharp, colorful display and powerful sound. Slim and chic, the 4-pound laptop is 0.6 inches thick and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.2 pounds) and the HP Spectre x360 (4.6 pounds).

Connectivity-wise, Apple ditched the Type-A port and fitted the MacBook Pro with four fast Thunderbolt 3 Type-C connector ports. If you ever want to connect a Type-A compatible device, an adapter will do the trick.

If you're looking for a powerful laptop and can afford to splurge, the 15-inch MacBook Pro is a solid bargain at this price.