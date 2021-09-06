Anker Soundcore Motion Boom review

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom is a good outdoor speaker, but even if you’re stuck at home, it makes for an awesome sound system when listening to music, playing games or watching films.

Investing in an Anker Soundcore Motion Boom might seem fruitless considering the events of the past two years. After all, why would you need an outdoor speaker if you never go outside? However, this powerful sound system has been my go-to for immersion when playing games on my PS5 or getting sucked into the haunting atmosphere of a film like The Green Knight.

This is especially true when using the Soundcore Motion Boom’s ability to sync up with the same model and play sound from multiple speakers at once. When one is placed at each side of my TV, it makes for an engaging aural experience.

Given its $110 price tag, purchasing two of these can get customers a solid makeshift surround sound system for a little over $200. And even without a second one, the audio is still loud, bassy and crisp.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom price and configuration options

The Soundcore Motion Boom is currently retailing for $109. This may seem pricey, but when compared to the $349 JBL Xtreme 3 , it’s by far the more affordable alternative. The speaker only comes in one color and configuration, but we recommend investing in dual speakers to get the most out of your listening experience. Sound is still good with just one, but things greatly improve when two sound systems are connected.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom design

The Soundcore Motion Boom boasts a black exterior with curved edges. The front of the speaker is where the drivers are located, while the back has a compartment with two ports covered by a rubber seal. The bottom of the speakers feature two protruding rubber ovals to keep the cylinder steady when placed on the ground. The Soundcore Motion Boom is almost small enough to fit snugly beneath my monitor, but I found it difficult to place on my desk due to the thick handle protruding from the top, which takes up a third of the speaker’s height. And on top of the handle sits a rubber Soundcore logo that’s pleasant to touch.

(Image credit: Future)

The Soundcore Motion Boom also received an IPX7 waterproof rating. This means it can survive underwater for up to 30 minutes as long as it isn’t submerged more than a meter. Additionally, the back compartment needs to be fully closed otherwise the speaker could be damaged.

The Souncore Motion Boom comes in at 4.4 pounds and 13.6 x 5.8 x 7.9 inches, making it a pretty hefty speaker. I’ve had trouble fitting it on my desk, but my dual speakers sit perfectly at the sides of my TV. I wouldn’t enjoy carrying this gigantic thing outdoors, especially on a longer hike.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom ports and battery life

The Soundcore Motion Boom has two ports: a USB Type-C port to charge the speaker and a USB Type-A to charge external devices. The latter port allows outdoorsy folk to use what’s left of the speaker’s battery to charge their phone or other accessories.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s no audio-in jack, which means the speaker must be connected through Bluetooth. This was a bit of an issue for me, as my previous computer had no onboard Bluetooth receiver. External Bluetooth receivers are affordable, but if you need an audio-in jack for one reason or another, the Soundcore Motion Boom is not for you.

Anker advertises a 24-hour battery life for the Soundcore Motion Boom, which is accurate to our testing. I’ve only needed to recharge it once since I received the unit a couple of months ago. However, I used it infrequently so don't expect the speaker to survive constant use throughout those months.

Additionally, I have concerns about accidentally overcharging the Soundcore Motion Boom. The speaker I originally received stopped working before I started using it. I left it to charge for the recommended four hours, and I even used the charger that came with the speaker. But when I turned it on, it made a popping noise and would not turn on again. This hasn’t happened with the two other speakers I’ve tested, but it makes me weary. This issue could plague your system, so be cautious when charging the speaker.

The speaker’s power button will indicate whether it still needs charging; a red-colored power button signals it can be charged more while a white glow means it is fully charged and ready to be disconnected.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom connectivity, controls and app

The Soundcore Motion Boom must be paired via its Bluetooth 5.0 connection as there is no 3.5mm jack.

The Soundcore Motion Boom has seven buttons; from left to right, there’s bass boosting, Bluetooth discovery, volume down, a multi-function tool, volume up, power on/off, and TWS (true wireless stereo). The TWS function allows the speaker to seamlessly connect with another Soundcore Motion Boom. When testing this feature, the speakers only needed to sync once before an automatic link with one another was established to play audio simultaneously.

(Image credit: Future)

Through the Soundcore App, you can choose between four Equalizer presets: Soundcore signature, voice, treble boost and balanced. You can also toggle extra bass on/off, and can even tune the equalizer to your preferences. However, it’s best to leave this option alone unless you’re knowledgeable or are following a guide. Connecting my Motion Boom to the Soundcore App was easy, only requiring the speaker to be connected to your phone via Bluetooth.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom music

The Soundcore Motion Boom boasts two titanium drivers that can reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz. The Soundcore Motion Boom gets so loud that I typically have to keep it at 50% volume when using it indoors.

I listened to Kanye West’s “Come to Life,” and I was impressed by how the subtle background vocals of the track meshed with the ambient synths. As the uplifting piano keys balanced out against the powerful electric droning, every element was wonderful. The Motion Boom successfully presents each noise at a surprising clarity, with nothing being lost against the cacophony of sounds.

(Image credit: Future)

In “Atlas” by Battles, the immediate pounding against the drums provided a bassy punch. I was worried the lead singer’s vocal enhancer would come off as grating when played through a speaker, but the high-pitched chorus sounds as good as it does on a pair of headphones. I also tested the bass boost toggle, but wasn’t impressed. The background guitar was drowned out by the loud vocals and drums. Those elements sounded slightly more immersive, but the track felt less balanced as a result.

“Power Freaks” by Jean Dawson maintains its experimental quality, with the low hum synthesizer vibrating throughout my desk and shaking me to my core. As the track came into its chaotic drop, the bombastic percussion, high-pitched electric guitar, and low bass strumming mixed wonderfully. However, I did notice that an infrequent and very low pop will occasionally occur while certain music is playing.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom films and games

I watched “The Green Knight” and set up dual Motion Boom speakers through TWS. Thanks to the powerful bass and crisp audio, the highs and lows of the film were presented excellently. Dev Patel’s range in performance could be felt through every line of dialogue, whether it be fearful hesitation or the conviction in his voice. However, the audio wasn’t perfect. The Motion Boom sounded flat when sounds overlapped, and the loudest noises can get piercing, but otherwise, the audio is loud and clear.

(Image credit: Future)

I also watched “Star Trek: The Next Generation” with the sound coming from the dual speakers. I was impressed by how good such an old show could sound, and even though the recorded dialogue had some static due to the age of the show, it still came out crisp and clear. Even the opening iconic dialogue and bombastic strings feel impactful.

I experienced a good chunk of “Nioh 2” on the PS5 with sound coming from my TV speakers, and although I was content at the time, I noticed a drastic improvement with the Motion Boom. My LG OLED TV failed to present the richness of the audio, as the subtle ambience gets completely drowned out by the exciting music and sound effects. However, the Motion Boom speakers brought out sounds I could barely hear before, like the cracking of grass and the soft blowing of wind.

Bottom Line

The Anker Soundcore Motion Boom is a great pick for those who need an affordable sound system that can provide crisp and bassy audio. There are more powerful speakers out there, like the JBL Xtreme 3 , but the Motion Boom is less than a third of the price. And if you buy a second one, you can use the TWS functionality to create a compelling surround sound effect. And if you’re a fiend for intense volumes, these speakers can get insanely loud — I typically avoid the maximum volume altogether.

The Soundcore Motion Boom isn’t the best out there, but it’s affordable and provides a great aural experience, especially when two are paired together.