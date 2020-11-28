Yowser! Lenovo Legion Y740 gaming laptop now $750 off in fantastical Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals have begun in earnest, and Lenovo has plenty to offer in that department, starting with the 17.3-inch Legion Y740, a gaming laptop that pairs top-notch performance with a gorgeous backlit keyboard.

While supplies last, Newegg is slashing prices all over the place, and they're offering the Lenovo Legion Y740 for just $1,769, down from $2,519. That's a savings of 30% that you get to keep in your pocket. Packing a 17.3-inch FHD display; Core i7-9750H CPU; GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (with Max-Q 8GB); 16GB RAM; and a 1TB SSD, this rig isn't messing around.

It's one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals we've seen so far in the gaming sector, and just one of many Newegg Cyber Monday deals you'll find over the weekend.

Lenovo Legion Y740 deal

At the moment, Newegg is slashing $750 off the original price for the Lenovo Legion Y740.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 laptop is loaded with a 17.3-inch FHD display; Core i7-9750H CPU; GeForce RTX 2080 GPU (with Max-Q 8GB); 16GB RAM; and a 1TB SSD. It also has a beautifully backlit keyboard, which is bound to turn some heads for any nearby spectators.

In our original Lenovo Legion Y740 review, we were pleased with the overall performance, decently comfortable keyboard, and good speaker quality. At the end of the day, if all you're concerned about is performance, the Legion Y740 is a solid pick. Especially for this price.

The Legion Y740 (6.6 pounds, 16.2 x 12.0 x 0.9 inches) is bigger than some of its competitors, such as the MSI GS75 Stealth (5 pounds, 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches) or Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds and 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches). With the extra bulk, however, comes extra power, and top-notch gaming performance.

This is just the beginning of our Cyber Monday deals coverage, so check back often for the best laptop deals.