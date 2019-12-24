You can still get Best Buy's excellent Apple sales for Christmas

Hats off to Best Buy. Christmas is just a few hours away and the retailers is still offering some of the best Apple deals we've seen all year. Even better, they're all in stock and can still be purchased in time for Christmas.

The only catch: You must order by 5pm on Dec. 24 for in-store pickup within one hour. Keep in mind that stock may vary based on your location. (Here in New York City, however, they have stock of everything).

So what deals is Best Buy offering on Christmas Eve? Currently, Best Buy has the iPad Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 13-inch MacBook Pro at their lowest price of 2019. Meanwhile, the 10.2-inch iPad is $80 off and just $20 shy of its Black Friday price low. Here's what you can still get and pickup in store at Best Buy today.

Apple App Store & iTunes: $50 eGift Card for $42.50 @ Best Buy

The ultimate stocking stuffer, Best Buy is offering a $50 Apple App Store & iTunes gift card for just $42.50. Even better, you also get a 4-month trial to Apple Music for free. View Deal

MacBook Pro sale: Up to $350 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking $200 to $350 off multiple 13-inch MacBook Pro configurations. The base model starts at $1,099 ($200 off), which is the lowest price of the year for the current-gen 13-inch MacBook Pro. Other configs are up to $350 off.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for anyone. With its bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support — it's great for gaming, watching Netflix, and everything in between. The base model comes with 32GB of storage and it's $80 off. The 128GB model is $100 off and at an all-time price low.View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

The 2019 iPad Air is an excellent tablet for gaming, streaming, and just about everything in between. It's back at its Black Friday pricing, which is the cheapest it's ever been. The 256GB model is also on sale for $549 ($100 off). View Deal