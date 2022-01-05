Yoga 9i leads the pack of powerful 2-in-1 laptops from Lenovo at CES 2022

Lenovo's Yoga brand certainly includes the most well-known 2-in-1 laptops on the market, CES 2022 marks 10 years since the launch of the original IdeaPad Yoga and it would be hard to argue that it helped drive the surge in interest in the form factor.

Things have certainly expanded since then with a handful of new Yoga laptops arriving at CES 2022. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the flagship, but the 14-inch and 16-inch Yoga 7i models aren't to be ignored and for the eco-friendly Yoga fans a new Yoga 6 model may catch your eye. All of them are powered by the latest Intel 12th Gen CPUs, so we'll be looking for a solid performance and perhaps battery life boost over last year.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the 14-inch flagship model and it adds an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 P-series processor for 2022. That is Intel's new more powerful thin-and-light CPU, which combined with Intel Iris Xe graphics should deliver enough performance for anyone not in the market for a gaming PC.

Lenovo touts its new edge-to-edge keyboard design as the biggest change to the laptop this year allowing for a set of 1-click function keys with five additional shortcut keys for a boost to multitasking.

Base RAM is 8GB of DDR5 upgradeable to 16GB. The Gen 4 SSD starts at 256Gb and tops out at 1TB. Ports are reasonably plentiful with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

The 14-inch display starts at a base FHD with the option to upgrade to either a 2.8K or 4K OLED.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i will be available starting in Q2 2022 for $1,399 and up.

Lenovo Yoga 7i

The Lenovo Yoga 7i comes in 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, however beyond the screen size the 16-inch also adds more power with an Intel Core i7 H-Series versus the P-Series in the 14-inch model.

Graphics options are also more robust on the 16-inch model with the new Intel Arc A Series graphics compared to the Intel Iris Xe in the 14-inch Yoga 7i.

Ports remain plentiful with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, HDMI and an SD card reader in both sizes. A full HD IR camera allows you to use Windows Hello for hands-free log in.

The Lenovo Yoga 7i 14-inch and 16-inch will be available starting in Q2 2022 starting at $949 and $899 respectively.

Lenovo Yoga 6

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is the junior member of the Yoga family with its 13-inch display, but eco-friendly Yoga fans may be swayed by the extensive use of recycled materials including nearly 25% of the plastic in the Yoga 6's battery cells.

The Yoga 6 breaks the Intel chain with its AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics. RAM options include either 8 or 16GB of DDR4x memory and storage starts at 256GB and tops out at 1TB.

The IR webcam allows for hands-free use of Windows Hello log in and at 3.04 pounds the Yoga 6 is still light enough to carry with you all day.

Port options are considerable with two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm combo audio jack and a microSD card reader.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 will be available starting in Q2 2022 for $749 and up.