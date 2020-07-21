Xbox Game Pass won't come to other consoles (at least, not yet)

When Phil Spencer spoke about bringing Xbox Game Pass to more platforms last year, it was heavily rumored that Microsoft's games subscription service would head to the Nintendo Switch.

However, Spencer has officially shut that rumor down in a recent interview with the German website Game Star. Here's what Spencer had to say about putting Xbox Game Pass on competitive consoles.

Xbox Game Pass is not coming to other platforms

In the interview, Spencer said, "The thing about other gaming console platforms is we're not able to bring a full Xbox experience on those platforms."

"In places where we have, like mobile phones like we're doing now with xCloud coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate...what we've done with PC in bringing our full Xbox experience there," Spencer continued. "Because we know when somebody is playing one of our Xbox games there is an expectation that 'I've got my Xbox LIVE community, I have my achievements, Game Pass is an option for me, my first-party library is completely there.'"

Bringing Xbox Game Pass over to other consoles is about more than just bringing the games, it's about bringing the entire console experience, and it makes sense that Nintendo and Sony wouldn't be too keen on having their platform host an entirely different one.

Spencer goes on, "The other competitive platforms aren't really that interested in having a full Xbox experience on their hardware. But for us, we want to be where gamers want to be and that's the path that we're on."

While Spencer does technically shut the idea down here, he also mentions that Xbox wants to be where gamers are, so in theory, if Nintendo or Sony were open to the idea and it seemed like a good investment for both parties, we could see something like this happen.