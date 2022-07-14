WoW: Dragonflight's public alpha goes live today — Here's how to sign up

WoW: Dragonflight has a public-facing alpha going live today, which means a select group of people will receive access to a portion of the game's upcoming expansion.

The Dragonflight alpha will allow us to explore the Azure Span and experiment with the customization options made available for the Dracthyr Evoker. Dive deep into this wintery wonderland and experiment with the updated user interface.

WoW: Dragonflight — How to get alpha access

1. Go to the official Dragonflight web page and scroll all the way to the bottom.

2. Click on "beta opt-in" to get a chance at accessing the official alpha.

WoW: Dragonflight was revealed this past April with promises that have the fanbase (including me) excited beyond belief. Whether it's because we're desperate to get our hands on the Dracthyr Evoker, explore the gorgeous Dragon Isles, or dive headfirst into what could be the best iteration of the talent tree World of Warcraft has ever seen, there's so much to get hyped for.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

We have reason to believe that Dragonflight has a planned launch for this year and a public alpha indicates, at the very least, that enough is finished for players to explore some of what this world has to offer.

However, it's also a bit worrying, as the Shadowlands alpha launched in April 2020, whereas the game itself was released in November of the same year. With Dragonflight's alpha coming three months later than Shadowlands' did, it does seem like this expansion could be pushed back to early next year.