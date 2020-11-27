Woah! Gaming laptop with GTX 1650 now just $449 in Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are live with excellent discounts on today's best gaming machines. As part of the sale, the HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop is down to an incredible price.

Currently, you can get the HP Pavilion GTX 1650 Gaming Laptop for just $449 at Best Buy. Usually, it retails for $699, so that's $250 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop and one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

This Best Buy Black Friday deal drops the HP Pavilion gaming laptop to an all-time low price. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

HP's Pavilion gaming laptops are among the most affordable of their kind.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144 Hz IPS display, an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and GTX 1650 graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory,

In our HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop review, we liked its great battery life and affordable price. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and overall performance. The model that is currently on sale has a more powerful GPU and CPU than the one we reviewed, so you can expect even better performance.

What makes the Pavillion stand out from other gaming laptops is its black stealth design with emerald accents. At 5 pounds and 14.2 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches, it’s lighter than the Acer Nitro 5 (5.7 pounds, 15.9 x 11.1 x 1.1 inches) and the Dell G5 15 SE (5.6 pounds, 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches). However, the 14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8-inch Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 is the lightest system at 4.5 pounds.

During the Geekbench 4.3 overall performance test in our lab, the Pavilion 15 surpassed the G5 15 (16,722, i5-9300H CPU), the Zephyrus (14,106, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H) and the Nitro 5 Core (11,603, i5-8300H CPU) with a score of 21,326. The HP also easily surpassed the 15,566 entry-level gaming laptop average.

Battery-wise, the HP Gaming Pavilion 15 lasted 5 hours and 26 minutes on our battery test. That's pretty long for a gaming laptop and on par with the 5:27 entry-level gaming average. It also surpassed the Zephyrus' of 4:48 and the Nitro 5’s 4:22.

