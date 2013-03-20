'Windows Phone Challenge' Comes to TV, Targets Samsung’s Galaxy S3

As Samsung prepares to launch its new flagship Galaxy S4 smartphone, Microsoft is determined to push its Windows Phone platform into the spotlight. The company’s “Windows Phone Challenge” campaign, which was previously limited to online ads and videos, will be aired on national television for the first time.

A 30-second spot will run on ESPN and CBS during the men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournament, Microsoft announced on Wednesday. The ad specifically targets the Galaxy S3, pitting the Nokia Lumia 920’s Pureview camera against that of Samsung’s smartphone.

“Say hello to the Nokia Lumia and say goodbye to bad smartphone photos,” the narrator says during the video.

Microsoft debuted its “Windows Phone Challenge” during CES 2012, and since then the company has presented the challenge to customers in Microsoft’s retail stores and on the streets.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft has used promotional ads to flaunt a Windows Phone 8 device’s camera. In November the company’s Ben Rudolph tested the iPhone 5 and HTC Windows Phone 8X to see which device captures better images.