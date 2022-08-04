Under Armour Project Rock over-ear JBL headphones crash to just $99

JBL Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones are ideal for working out. They pack JBL sound and adaptive noise cancelling into an IPX4 sweat resistance into a rugged design.

Best Buy offers the JBL Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones for just $99 (opens in new tab). Usually, they retail for $299, so that's $200 in savings. This is the lowest price tracked for these JBL headphones. In fact, it's one of the best headphone deals we've spotted all year.

Browse: Best Buy's entire sale (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) JBL Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones: was $299 now $99 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping $200 on JBL Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones. They're IPX4 water-and-sweat resistant, feature 40mm drivers and a rugged over-ear design. With up to 40 hours of battery life, these Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson headphones are perfect for workouts.

Project Rock Over-Ear Training Wireless Headphones are a collaborative effort from JBL, Under Armour and athlete turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones feature a rugged over-ear design, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance and up to 40 hours of battery life. Tested and approved by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, they're the best workout headphones to buy.

In our JBL Under Armour Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones review, we praise their customizable sound and remarkably durable design. Noise cancellation was also impressive. We gave the Under Armour Project Rock Headphones and overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. They're the Editor's Choice sporty headphones.

During real world testing, the phones' 40mm drivers delivered warm, impactful sound. For a customized listening experience, you may create your own profile or choose any of four presets with the dedicated JBL app. One feature that sets the Project Rock Over-Ear Training Headphones apart from other JBL headphones is the Project Rock EQ. This custom preset was tuned by The Rock himself to help you crush workouts.

Under Armour Project Rock headphones connect easily to your device via Bluetooth. JBL Charged Sound with rich bass lets you jam to your playlist while you sweat. Distraction-free workouts are accredited to built-in adaptive noise-cancelling. Meanwhile, JBL's own sound and mic technology, Bionic Hearing, lets you hear what's going on around you.

At under $100, JBL Under Armour Project Rock Training Headphones are a no-brainer. If you're on the hunt for the best workout headphones, don't let this incredible deal pass you by.