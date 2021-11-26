This is RTX 3060 gaming laptop Black Friday deal comes with a free $200 Razer gift card

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model, equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, is $1,799, comes with a free $200 Razer gift card. This Black Friday gaming laptop deal is perfect for gamers with intentions of purchasing additional Razer accessories, but don't want to shell out their hard-earned money.

The Razer Blade 15 Base Model also comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 144Hz, 15.6-inch display with slim bezels.

Razer Blade 15 Base Model Black Friday gaming laptop deal

Razer is giving gamers a reprieve this Black Friday with a gaming laptop deal that offers a free $200 gift card with the purchase of the Blade 15 Base Model. This gaming rig packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

The Blade 15 Base Model is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. It comes with a stellar CPU (an eight core, 2.3-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor), more than enough memory (16GB dual-channel RAM), sufficient space (512GB SSD) and a powerful GPU (Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM).

The 15.6-inch, full HD display will satisfy you, too, with its 144Hz refresh rate and slim 4.9mm bezels.

When we reviewed this Razer machine early this year, we were impressed by its solid graphics performance, vibrant and colorful display, and ultra-smooth glass touchpad.

It comes with decent variety of ports, too: An Ethernet port, some USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, an HDMI port and a security lock slot.

At 4.6 pounds and 14.0 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches, the Razer Blade 15 is ightweight and thin for a gaming beast. It’s lighter than the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (2021, RTX 3070)

The Razer Blade 15 is a wise choice if you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop for under $2,000.