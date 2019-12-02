This $89 Lenovo Chromebook is the most ridiculous Cyber Monday deal yet

Cyber Monday is here and we've found the cheapest laptop yet.

Staples is selling the Lenovo 100e Chromebook for just $89 (!) after a $130 discount. The model on sale has a MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 16GB eMMC storage drive.

This budget machine won't break any speed records, but it should be a solid option for kids or if you need to run basic tasks, like checking your email or browsing the web.

This is the least expensive Cyber Monday laptop we've seen yet (we don't expect to find anything cheaper), so you might want to nab one soon.

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $219 now $89

Good luck finding a cheaper laptop than this Lenovo 100e Chromebook, which is just $89 this Cyber Monday. This is a great deal if you need a laptop for your kid or to run basic tasks.

We haven't reviewed the Lenovo 100e Chromebook, but the specs — a MediaTek CPU and 4GB of RAM — tell us that this budget machine should only be used for running basic tasks, like going on social media or checking the web.

These low-power components would normally give us pause, but as a Chromebook, the 100e runs Google's lightweight Chrome OS.

This laptop was really designed for students, which is why Lenovo emphasizes that it includes access to Google Classroom, G Suite for Education and other learning apps for students and teachers.

The 100e has an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-pixel display and its battery life is rated at 10 hours.

